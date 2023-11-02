Thursday, November 02, 2023
Man beats female teachers, students inside Muzaffargarh school

Security staff was found allegedly absent

Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Reportedly, a mentally retarded person allegedly tortured two female teachers nearly one dozen girl students at Government Middle School Arslanabad in Muzaffargarh.

According to local sources, a mentally retarded person Kareem Bukhash Sehrani allegedly entered the school and start beating girl students and two teachers named (Z) and (A). After hearing the noise, local people rushed to the site and rescued the staff and students.

The sources informed that security staff was found allegedly absent. Civil Society Forum and Punjab Wukla Mahaz demanded the government to provide safety to staff and students. 

YOUTH ELECTROCUTED

A youth was electrocuted while working on a drill machine in Chowk Qureshi, here Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the boy got electrocuted while working on the drill machine and died on the spot. Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the nearby hospital where the medical staff declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Jamshed son of Muhammad Arif, resident of Basti Godar Muzaffargarh.

Our Staff Reporter

