Thursday, November 02, 2023
Man, son gunned down over old enmity in Jacobabad

Web Desk
11:19 PM | November 02, 2023
National

A man and his son lost their lives when they were sprayed with bullets from their rivals here on Wednesday night.

The victims were on their way when their rivals ambushed and killed them and fled.

The relatives of the victims held a protest on Rahber Chowk against the double-murder and threatened to block a road by staging a sit-in if the assassins were not arrested.

The dead bodies were sent to hospital for autopsy.

Thal Section-C police scrambled to the spot and collected forensic evidence to reach out the killers.

At the outset of the investigation, police came to know that the double murder was the outcome of personal vendetta.

