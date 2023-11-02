Thursday, November 02, 2023
Modern family park to be set up at Botanical Garden

Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   A state-of-the-art family park will be established at Botanical Garden in the city. This was said by Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Wednesday during a meeting. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shoaib Ali, DG PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi and Chief Engineer Canal Sadaqat Latif and others also participated. It was briefed that apart from establishing 1.25- km walking track and a separate cycling track would also be built in the park. A separate joy-land for children, open gym, play area besides a special selfie points for youth will also be built. DG PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi also briefed the meeting about the park. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti instructed to start work immediately after completing maintenance work and open it to the public by December 31.

