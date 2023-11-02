Mountains of nostalgia: Refugees leaving Pakistan with heavy heart

Peshawar - A multitude of Afghan families, including women, children, and others, traverse the winding paths of the Torkham border as they bid farewell to Pakistan, a place they have called home for decades. However, this farewell is heavy-hearted as they depart with cherished memories of their time in Pakistan.

Among them, Juma Khan found himself at a crossroads, setting out on a journey to his native Afghanistan. The peculiar twist in his story was that his family had no home to return to in their homeland. Born in Pakistan, Juma, along with his siblings, had grown up in a foreign land.

“My grandfather sought refuge in Pakistan during the tumultuous era of General Ziaul Haq when Afghanistan was under the shadow of the Soviet invasion,” Juma recalled. “Now, I am accompanying my 12-member family to Afghanistan, a place I’ve never been before.”

The Soviet invasion had prompted a massive influx of Afghan refugees into Pakistan, making it one of the top destinations for those seeking shelter. According to United Nations data, Pakistan and Iran had borne the weight of hosting the largest number of Afghan refugees.

For many of these families, the dilemma lay in the complex process of repatriation and the looming threat of deportation. The journey was daunting, with some unable to afford the costs associated with returning to their homeland. Abdul Rehman, another returnee, spoke of the financial strain on his family, who had to borrow money to arrange transportation to the Afghan border and beyond. “I believe that those who don’t voluntarily repatriate now and await forced deportation will at least be spared the expense of transportation,” he said.

Meanwhile, government authorities launched a significant operation. On Wednesday, they apprehended, detained, and deported numerous Afghans residing in the country without proper documentation, following the government-set deadline that expired on November 1.

The crackdown is aimed at illegal migrants, targeting all foreign nationals without the requisite paperwork, as authorities recently cited several bombings linked to attackers from Afghanistan.

Officially confirming the commencement of the deportation process, Pakistan’s interim Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, said, “Today, we bid farewell to 64 Afghan nationals as they embark on their journey back to their homeland. This action underscores Pakistan’s commitment to repatriate individuals residing in the country without the required documentation.”