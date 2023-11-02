Nepra questions use of expensive fuel for power generation

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday questioned the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) for using expensive fuel for power generation instead of the local coal which has burdened the electricity consumers with an additional Rs 8.37 billion during September.

Nepra has reserved the judgment on the CPPA-G petition for the transfer of additional Re 0.5470 per unit to the power consumers, on account of monthly FCA for September, and noted that consumers have been burdened with electricity generated on expensive fuel during the month. In a public hearing conducted by Nepra on CPPA-G petition for a hike of Re 0.5470/unit in tariff on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment for the month of September, Nepra noted that power plants running on expensive fuel were preferred whereas the power plants generating cheap electricity were ignored during September. The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Waseem Mukhtar.

Member Nepra Mathar Niaz Rana said that in September, expensive electricity had been generated, particularly from RLNG based power plants, which has burdened the consumers with tariff hike. If expensive fuel had not been used in September, people could have got relief, he added.

A petition submitted to Nepra by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on behalf of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), said that for the month of September, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs7.0711/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs7.6182/unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Re0.5471/unit to consumers on account of FCA for September.

It was informed that CPPA produced 8 percent less electricity in September, it was informed. Nepra has showed concern over the low utilization of local coal for power generation. Chairman Nepra remarked that they cannot burden the consumers with the incompetence of any institution.

The data shows that generation from local coal based power plants was low, said member Nepra and asked that why electricity was not generated from cheaper coal?. Nepra officials noted that there had been an additional burden of Rs 274.26 million due to system malfunctions in September. It was also further informed that there was a financial impact of Rs 13.64 million due to under-utilization of efficient power plants. Nepra has reserved the judgment and will announce it later after further scrutiny of the data. In case the regulator approves the entire hike demand of the CPPA-G, it will burden the consumers with additional Rs 8.37 billion.