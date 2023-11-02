New scientific experimental samples from China’s space station return

BEIJING - The fifth batch of scientific experimental samples from China’s Tiangong space station has arrived in Beijing, following the return of the Shenzhou-16 crew on Tuesday. Samples of 19 scientific experiments, weighing around 25 kg, were brought back to Earth, including liver cells, protein and nucleic acid, Arabidopsis plants, rice seeds, radiation-resistant microbes and some chemical materials. They have been delivered to the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.