Thursday, November 02, 2023
New scientific experimental samples from China’s space station return

Agencies
November 02, 2023
BEIJING - The fifth batch of scientific experimental samples from China’s Tiangong space station has arrived in Beijing, following the return of the Shenzhou-16 crew on Tuesday. Samples of 19 scientific experiments, weighing around 25 kg, were brought back to Earth, including liver cells, protein and nucleic acid, Arabidopsis plants, rice seeds, radiation-resistant microbes and some chemical materials. They have been delivered to the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

