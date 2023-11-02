Notices send to Asif Ali Zardari And Raja Pervez Ashraf by Accountbility Court

Former President Asif Ali Zardari along with 19 co-accused have been sent notices by Accountbility Court in NAB's Park lane reference 13/2019.

According to the reference Asif Ali Zardari, M. Iqbal Memon and M. Younas Kudwai being Directors of dummy company Park Lane Estates acquired loans worth of Rs. 1.5 Billion on the name of company. The loan was obtained in 2009 and was to repaid in 2011 but not a single penny was paid back. In 2012 the amount was restructured and enhanced through Privately Placed Term Finance Certificates (PPTFC), the alleged fraudulent facility to Rs. 2.8 Billion (initial facility and it's mark-up plus Rs. 800 Million enhancement. These collusive actions caused loss of Rs. 3.777 Billion.

Enhanced amount of Rs. 800 million was transferred through fake accounts of Omni Group owned by accused Abdul Ghani Majid and Khawaja Anwar Majid.

Hussain Lawai, co- accused, president of Summit Bank formerly knows as Arif Habib Bank allegedly played a direct and pivotal role in preparation of fraudulent proposal, processing and by putting undue influence in the approval of fraudulent facility. He was also rewarded with the house on his wife Sabrina Lawai's name.

Arshad Tabrez, former high court judge was counsel of Asif Ali Zardari in the reference. He argued that Mr. Zardari resigned from the company before becoming President and sold his shares and he has nothing to do with the financial facility in this reference.

Judge M. Bashir said, "We're doing notices to all accused for now, you can argue in the next hearing which will be held on December 20th, 2023.

The reference is on misuse of authority of Mr. Zardari as president of Pakistan and it was sent to NAB from Supreme Court of Pakistan on 07-09-2019. Reference was authorized by then DG NAB on 22-02-2019.

Former Prime Minister and Federal minsiter of Power Raja Pervez Ashraf along with co-accused have also been sent notices on rental power references 23/2016 and 14/2017 respectively by NAB.

According to the reference Raja Pervez Ashraf with co-accused Shahid Rafi, Ghulam Mustafa Tunio, Fayyaz Elahi, N.A Zuberi and Abdul Majid Khan in collusin and connivance with each other caused loss of Rs. 18,409,115/- to the National Exchequer on account of arrangement fees, FED, Custom duty, taxes, legal fee and demurrage charges.

Fayyaz Elahi Ex- MD Private Power and Investment Board (PPIB) is proclaimed offender since March 13th, 2019.

Khawaja Manzoor Ahmed Lone, prosecutor NAB presented the case in Accountibility Court. Raja Pervez Ashraf was represented by Adv Arshad Tabrez.

During the hearing, when Judge M. Bashir told the defence counsel to do arguments on the applications of acquital from the case, Arshad Tabrez said, "We won't do arguments on 265 k for the accused since after the recent Supreme Court hearing you can't make the final decision."

Judge Bashir then inquired when is the next hearing on supreme court. Prosecutor, Khawaja Manzoor said we haven't received the first order yet.

Court then ordered to issue notices to all the accused and adjourned the hearing till December 14th, 2023.

These references were also sent to NAB on the directions of supreme court back in 2012.