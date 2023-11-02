Thursday, November 02, 2023
One dies, two siblings injured as speeding car hits motorcycle

Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
FAISALABAD   -   A teenager was killed while his two sisters sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station. A Rescue-1122 spokesperson said here on Wednesday that a speedy car hit a motorcycle near FESCO grid station on Sammundri Road. As a result, 15-year-old motorcyclist Zahid son of Falak Sher received serious injuries and died on the spot, while his two sisters- Laiba (17) and Tayyabah (14) were hospitalised in critical condition. The police took the body into custody. Further investigation was underway.

