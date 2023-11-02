Pak Mission Society, LWMC committed to working together to ensure environmental safety

LAHORE - In celebration of International Climate Action Day, Pak Mission Society, in collaboration with LWMC (Lahore Waste Management Company), organized a special event to promote environmental conservation. The event aimed to foster discussions on environmental protection and safety, with a focus on a memorandum of understanding signed between Pak Mission Society and LWMC. During the event, panel discussions were held to deliberate on environmental protection and safety. The panel featured notable figures, including Dr. Muhammad Younis, Deputy Director of the Environment Protection Authority, Dr. Shazia, Deputy Director of the Environment Protection Authority, Dr. Saadia Khalid, Secretary of the Punjab Climate Action Network, Umar Chaudhary, Head of Media & Communication, LWMC and Mr. Faizan Elahi Zahoor, Community Interface Specialist from LWMC. Additionally, Sunil Gil, Head of Programs at Pak Mission Society, Kahkashan Jabran, Head of Business Development, Javeria Nazir, Area Manager, and Ahmer Shahzad, Project Manager, all representing Pak Mission Society, attended the event. The event drew a significant number of participants, including officials from the Environment Protection Authority, LWMC, and members of the local community. Over 100 members of Green Clubs from various schools were also present at the event.