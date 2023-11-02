Pak players dominate with 9 golds in Asian Open Taekwondo poomsae event

LAHORE - Pakistani players dominated the poomsae discipline by winning nine gold medals out of 10 on the first day of the 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Cham­pionship. The remaining one gold medal in this category was claimed by Nepal. In poomsae’s U-30 mixed pair event, Paki­stan’s Flower Zaheer and Anas won gold with 7.48 points, HEC’s Ammar and Fatima won silver with 6.71 points, and Sindh’s Shafi/Ulma won bronze with 6.43 and Zain Hasan and Latif of NUCES University won the fourth bronze by scoring 6.39 points.

In the mixed pair of over 30 category, Ali and Shafaqat of Wapda were first with 6.59, Ali and Bashir were second with 6.26, Changaizi and Kausar of Punjab were third while Farhan and Hajra of Sindh came fourth.

In the men’s U-30 team event, Pakistan’s Qadeer, Waheed and Hussain won gold with 7.48 points, Pakistan Ar­my’s Shehzad, Didar and Ahmed got silver with 7.36 points, While Wap­da’s Khalid, Abbas and Ayub won the bronze and Army’s Tariq, Gul and Jameel won the fourth bronze medal.

In the men’s over 30 team category, Paki­stan’s Hussain, Mumtaz and Ali stood first with 6.98, Army’s Haq, Mehmood and Waqas stood sec­ond with 6.79, Wapda’s Ali, Saleem and Akhtar stood third and Saudi Arabia Albane, Al-Madali and Al- Abbas took the fourth position.

In the women’s U-40 individ­ual event, Mehru-Nisa of Paki­stan won gold, Aqsa Shafaqat of Pakistan won silver, Mahdiyeh Oghbaei of Iran won bronze, and Hajira Nawab of Sindh won sec­ond bronze. In the men’s U-40 Individual Event, Pakistan’s Shahbaz Ahmed finished first, Saudi Arabia’s Muhammad Ali Al-Abbas took second, Pakistan’s Mudassar Hussain third and Sau­di Arabia’s Salman Ali Al-Albane took fourth position.

In the Men’s U-30 Individual Event, Nepal’s Ashmin Raut won gold, Pakistan’s AqdusUl­lah won silver, Sindh’s Hasan Alam won bronze, and Paki­stan’s Ahmed Shahzad won fourth to bronze. In the wom­en’s U-30 individual event, Nai­la of Pakistan won first, Kinza Fatima of Pakistan second, Izha Rehman of Pakistan third and Yamna Bint Khalid of Pakistan finished fourth bronze medal.