Thursday, November 02, 2023
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance military to military cooperation

Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -   Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) COAS is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. The visit is aimed at enhancing military to military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the visit, COAS called on Ilham Aliyev, President of Republic of Azerbaijan, Defense Minister, 1st Deputy Minister & Chief of General Staff and Commander of Azerbaijan Air Force.

During the meetings, COAS emphasised on enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training. COAS appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Political and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged continued support of Pakistan and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their Armed Forces to a new level. During visit to the General Staff Headquarters, COAS was warmly welcomed and presented with the Guard of Honour. COAS also laid floral wreath at Alley of Martyrs at Baku.

