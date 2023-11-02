Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

Pakistan and Brunei have emphasized the need to further bolster their bilateral relations, particularly in areas of trade, business, investment and economy.

The understanding to this effect reached during a meeting between High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad today.

The Chairman Senate congratulated the High Commissioner on his appointment and extended his heartfelt best wishes to him.

He expressed his confidence that Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah appointment would contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two nations.

During the comprehensive discussion, the two sides delved into the prevailing regional situation, addressing issues of mutual interest.

The Chairman Senate also highlighted the profound trust that Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam share on matters related to Islamophobia, cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and their collective commitment to world peace.

He underlined the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan and urged businessmen and investors from both countries to explore and capitalize on these prospects to mutual benefit.

Sadiq Sanjrani also highlighted the critical issues of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, shedding light on the alarming human rights violations occurring in these regions.

He called upon the international community to play an active role in finding solutions to these longstanding conflicts.

On the occasion, the Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam, expressed his country's keen interest in expanding bilateral relations with Pakistan and commended Pakistan's efforts towards regional peace.