Thursday, November 02, 2023
Pakistan condemns Israel’s attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp

Pakistan condemns Israel's attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp
Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan yesterday vehemently condemned Israel’s barbaric attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries including of women and children. A Foreign Office statement said the attack was the latest in a series of war crimes being perpetrated against the people of Gaza. “It also underlines the urgency of an unconditional ceasefire to protect civilians from further carnage,” it said. It added: “We urge the international community, especially the backers of Israel, to take urgent measures to bring an end to hostilities, to lift the siege of Gaza, to protect civilians, and to facilitate humanitarian corridors for provision of uninterrupted relief supplies to the beleaguered people of Gaza.”

Our Staff Reporter

