Pakistan to hold elections on February 8, next year

Pakistan is scheduled to hold its next general elections on February 8, 2024, as announced by both the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Presidency.

This announcement followed a consultative meeting between the president and ECP authorities in response to the instructions of the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a press release announcing that the general elections would take place on February 8 next year.

The ECP also made the announcement through social networking platform X, erstwhile Twitter.

"Today, the respected members of the Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, met with the President of Pakistan at the Presidency to discuss the election date. It was unanimously decided that the elections will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024," the ECP wrote in the post.



The statement released by the Presidency stated, "In response to the Supreme Court's directive, the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Mr Sikandar Sultan Raja, along with the Attorney General for Pakistan, Mr Mansoor Usman Awan, and four members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, met with President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr to discuss the date for the upcoming General Elections in the country. After a detailed discussion, it was unanimously agreed to hold the General Elections on February 8, 2024."

Sources familiar with the consultative meeting between the ECP authorities and the president mentioned that during the meeting, President Dr Arif Alvi had initially insisted on holding the general elections in the final week of January the following year.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court instructed the ECP to consult with President Arif Alvi to determine the final date for the upcoming elections.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan attended the meeting as directed by the Supreme Court.

Sources said that following the consultative session, the ECP officials left the Presidency and convened a departmental meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

During this meeting, they discussed the outcomes of the consultation with President Alvi. The ECP's secretary and legal team were also present, and a report for the Supreme Court was prepared at that time.

During today's proceedings, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa ordered the ECP to consult with the president and promptly announce the election date without any delays.

He emphasised that the date would be binding on all stakeholders and adjourned the hearing until Friday.

In the proceedings, the ECP informed the court that the general elections in the country would be held on February 11 next year. This assurance was provided by a counsel representing the ECP during the hearing of a case that demanded general elections within 90 days.

The three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice Isa and including Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah, heard the case.

Various parties, including the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and others, had filed petitions against the decision of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and the delay in general elections beyond 90 days.

ECP officials, the Attorney General for Pakistan, PTI counsel Ali Zafar, and PPP's Farooq H Naek all appeared before the court for arguments.