Palestine Martyrs' Day to be observed on Friday: Tahir Ashrafi

Special representative to prime minister, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, announced Palestine Martyrs' Day on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Ashrafi emphasised that the day would be observed throughout the country this Friday, underlining that the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state was the ultimate solution to the ongoing problem.

Ashrafi stressed the need to halt the attacks on innocent Palestinians.

The PM's special representative also highlighted the crucial role the United Nations must play in achieving a ceasefire on this matter.