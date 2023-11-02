Pebble Breaker, Remounts record wins in 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup

LAHORE - The second day of the 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by United Bank Limited and hosted at the Lahore Polo Club, bore witness to triumphs by Pebble Breaker and Remounts teams in a thrilling showcase of polo excellence. A multitude of enthusiastic spectators gathered at the Lahore Polo Club to witness two pivotal matches in this riveting eight-goal tournament, including Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, distinguished Executive Committee members, and several polo enthusiasts.
The day’s inaugural match unfolded as a captivating spectacle, culminating in Pebble Breaker’s hard-fought victory against Diamond Paints with a final score of 7-6. In a display of exceptional skill, Ahmed Ali Tiwana dazzled with four remarkable goals, while Bilal Haye contributed three crucial goals for the Pebble Breaker side. On the opposing team, Raja Temur Nadeem emerged as a formidable force, securing four goals, with Mir Huzaifa and Saqib Khan Khakwani each adding one goal for Diamond Paints. The second encounter of the day showcased Team Remounts’ dominance as they outpaced Rijas Polo with a resounding score of 9-5½. The foreign sensation, Abelanda, emerged as the standout performer with an impressive five-goal contribution, complemented by Sawar Muhammad Naeem’s three goals and Shahid Imran’s one goal for the triumphant Remounts. On the other side, Nicholas Roberts displayed his prowess with two well-earned goals, while Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Ahmed Zubair Butt, and Faisal Shehzad each secured one goa