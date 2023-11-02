People’s help sought to check drug abuse

PESHAWAR - Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheikh Multoon Circle, Resham Jahangir, has expressed her unwavering commitment to combating the widespread issue of drug abuse. She encourages every citizen to join the fight for a better future.

ASP Jahangir emphasizes that the community is the eyes and ears of law enforcement, and it is now the collective responsibility of individuals to support the police in securing the future of the younger generation against the menace of drugs, particularly substances like Ice. ASP Jahangir addressed the public on this matter at Bab-e-Mardan naka bandi, located on the main Mardan-Nowshera road.

During the event, SHO Sheikh Maltoon and other police officers distributed informational pamphlets to the public. She stressed the significance of an awareness campaign to prevent drug abuse.