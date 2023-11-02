Plot to derail deportations exposed

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani intelligence agencies have detected and foiled a plot by some anti- Pakistan elements to derail and sabontage the smooth repatriation process of illegal Afghans to their homeland.

According to credible sources, anti-Pakistan elements have hatched conspiracies to sabotage the peaceful process of return of illegal immigrants to their homelands, through creation of fake videos on social media showing alleged rough treatment to returning women and children to Afghanistan. These elements have made plans to lure Afghans into stoking violence at border points and at camps and at caravans in order to sabotage the process. In addition to this, alleged firing at border crossing points on returning Afghans has also been planned from the Pakistan side is part of the plot aimed at halting the process.

Under the plot, Afghan women and children have been tasked to film special moments of returning illegal Afghans negatively to be used for anti-Pakistan propaganda. Under the plan, the forces hostile to Pakistan would stage violent protests in Afghanistan in order to create unrest and hate-mongering against Pakistan by Afghan people.

With the close coordination of all institutions more than 126,000 Afghans have returned without any untoward incident at borders. Country wide crackdown has begun against illegal aliens after expiry of the deadline to leave the country. Top officials have time and again made it clear that those refugees living with legal documents are not being expelled, however, foreigners residing illegally would have to leave Pakistan. After the plot exposure, all federal and provincial authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant at borders and keep watching anti-state elements.

AFGHANISTAN REACTION .

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan government in a statement paying thanks to all countries for hosting Afghans for the past 45 years. “We call on them not to forcefully deport Afghans without preparation; rather, give them enough time and countries should use tolerance in terms of good neighbourhood.