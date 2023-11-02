PM expresses desire to enhance ties with African continent

A delegation of the Senate of the Republic of Rwanda, led by President of the Rwandan Senate Dr. Kalinda François-Xavier called on the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the friendly and cordial relations between Pakistan and Rwanda.

He conveyed Pakistan's desire to enhance its ties with the African continent, particularly in trade, investment, IT, agriculture and people to people exchanges.

In this regard, he invited Rwanda to establish its diplomatic mission in Islamabad.

Pakistan opened its mission in Kigali in 2021.

Emphasizing the significance of parliamentary exchanges, the Prime Minister welcomed and appreciated the first ever visit by the President of Senate of Republic of Rwanda.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Rwanda's remarkable economic growth achieved in recent years.

The President of Senate of Republic of Rwanda expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to his delegation.

They had very useful meetings with parliamentarians, government officials and private sector during their stay in Islamabad.

The Rwanda Senate delegation are on an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of the Chairman Senate of Pakistan.