PM Kakar strongly condemns Israeli war crimes in Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza. He said such reprehensible acts can never be condoned or forgotten. The Prime Minister urged the world community to act now to end this carnage. “I strongly condemn the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza. Yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza. Such reprehensible acts can never be condoned or forgotten. The world must act now to end this carnage.” Also, a delegation of the Senate of the Republic of Rwanda, led by President of the Rwandan Senate Dr. Kalinda François-Xavier called on the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Wednesday. The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the friendly and cordial relations between Pakistan and Rwanda. He conveyed Pakistan’s desire to enhance its ties with the African continent, particularly in trade, investment, IT, agriculture and people to people exchanges.