Thursday, November 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police, PSCA arrest proclaim offender

Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a notorious criminal with the cooperation of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). The suspect identified as Sanaullah was wanted by police in connection with murder of eight people and involvement in four cases of terrorism. The outlaw committed multiple heinous crimes, including the murder of four people, including his mother-in-law, in 2018. Additionally, he was also involved in the murder of four people in the jurisdiction of Durgai police station in 2020 and 2021. ASP Sidra Khan emphasized that further investigations were ongoing to unravel more details and charges against the arrested suspect.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1698803800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023