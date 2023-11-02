PPP against PIA privatisation: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday said that it opposes the privatisation of the PIA.

PPP Central Secretary of Information Faisal Karim Kundi said the PPP strongly opposes the negligence of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Faisal Karim Kundi emphasised that the PIA and Steel Mills are the assets of the motherland.

Kundi believed that neglect of PIA was part of a plan to harm the PIA and its assets.

“By questioning the degrees of pilots, the reputation of PIA has been damaged. There is a suspicious conspiracy behind not providing fuel to PIA aircraft,” he added.

He said the suspension of hundreds of flights due to the lack of fuel supply had caused significant losses. Faisal Karim Kundi questioned who will compensate for this damage. “Due to the non-supply of fuel, PIA has incurred a loss of Rs10 billion,” he said.