PPP will work with lawyers for supremacy of Constitution: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday extended congratulation to newly elected office-bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on their success. According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he expressed best wishes to all the newly elected office bearers of SCBA including its President Shahzad Shaukat and Secretary Ali Imran Syed.

“I hope that the newly elected office-bearers will continue to play their full role for supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in the country,” he added. Bilawal Bhutto said that the election of the SCBA at a fixed time every year was a proof of adherence to democratic values and a strong institutional system. He said that PPP was the party that gifted the first unanimous constitution to the nation, adding that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought a political struggle for 30 years for restoration of the Constitution in Pakistan.

“PPP will continue to work together with the lawyers’ community for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament as well as strengthening of democracy,” he pledged.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has declared the lawyers as defenders of democracy, human rights and the Constitution. He stated this on Wednesday in a congratulatory message to newly elected office bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Murtaza Solangi congratulated the newly elected SCBA President Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary Ali Imran Syed and other newly elected office bearers.

Historic role of lawyers in promoting the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and democratic traditions was commendable, he added. The minister opined that lawyers act as the bridge between the bar and the bench and it was not possible to establish a developed society without justice. He hoped the newly elected office bearers of SCBA will continue to play their key role for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.