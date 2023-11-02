President denounces use of brutal force against innocent Palestinians

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday denounced the use of brutal force against innocent Palestinians, and called for lifting of the siege and opening of a humanitarian corridor for Palestinians.

He said that Pakistan was seriously concerned at the incessant Israeli aggression against civilians, which had killed thousands of people including women, children, and elderly.

He stressed that the international community should condemn the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The President said that Pakistan stood for a total withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Arab territories, including Jerusalem, as well as the establishment of an independent homeland for Palestinians with Al-Quds Sharif as its capital.

He gave these remarks during a presentation of diplomatic credentials ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The Ambassador-designate of Jordan, Dr Maen A M Khreasat, Ambassador-designate of Holy See, Archbishop Germano Penemote Apostolic Nuncio, Ambassador-designate of Czech Republic, Ladislav Steinhubel, the High Commissioner-designate of Brunei Darussalam, Col (Retd) Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad, and the Ambassador-designate of Qatar to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak A E Al-Khater, presented their diplomatic credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi and later separately called on him.

Talking to the envoys, the President said that Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation in Palestine and wanted the restoration of the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine. He highlighted that Pakistan had consistently supported the Palestine cause, and wanted a comprehensive resolution of all outstanding Arab-Israeli disputes to ensure lasting peace in the region.

The President said that Pakistan wanted to further intensify political, economic and cultural links with all friendly countries, besides increasing bilateral trade and investment relations. He highlighted that Pakistan had established a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which provided a one-window facility for investment in IT, Corporate Farming, Minerals and Energy sectors of Pakistan. He said that foreign investors should benefit of the investment friendly policies of Pakistan and invest in these sectors.

President Alvi also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He congratulated the envoys on their new assignments and expressed the confidence that they would further strengthen bilateral relations of their respective countries with Pakistan.

Rawanda Senate President calls on Alvi

Pakistan and Rwanda have reiterated the desire to strengthen political, economic, and trade relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries. Both sides have also underscored the need to increase economic and commercial cooperation.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the President of the Senate of Rwanda, Dr Kalinda Francois-Xavier, who along with the members of his delegation called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation, the President said that Pakistan wanted to further cement its friendly ties with Rwanda and expressed satisfaction over the fact that both countries were cooperating with each other at regional and international fora. He said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Rwanda and wanted to maximise bilateral trade to its true potential. He informed the delegation that Pakistan was organising the 4th Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition in January 2024 in Cairo. He expressed the hope that Rwandan businessmen would also participate in the event to explore new business avenues between the two friendly countries.

The President highlighted the Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians and called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further destruction and bloodshed in Gaza.

The delegation thanked the President for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the delegation during its stay in Pakistan. The President of the Senate of Rwanda, Dr Kalinda Francois-Xavier, said that both countries enjoyed excellent relations and stressed the need to reinforce bilateral ties. He said that Rwanda considered Pakistan a great partner and wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Dr Kalinda Francois-Xavier informed the President that Rwanda was considering to open embassy in Islamabad.