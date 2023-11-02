PTI’s Elahi allowed meeting with family in Adiala Jail on birthday

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday allowed the family of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to meet him in the Adiala Jail on his birthday. Judge Shahrukh Arjmand heard the plea of Elahi’s family for special permission for a meeting with him on his birthday.

The family argued that last time they were scheduled to have a meeting with Parvez Elahi, but it could not be held as he was in Lahore. Subsequently, the court accepted the plea and allowed his family to meet former chief minster Punjab.