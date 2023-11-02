PTI to field candidates in all constituencies: Hamid Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will field its candidate in all the constituencies of the country.

Talking to media outside Adiala Jail, senior lawyer Hamid Khan said, following the PTI chairman’s directives, the PTI would field candidates in all the constituencies.

Hamid Khan made these remarks after meeting the PTI chairman in Adiala jail. Both the leaders discussed the current political situation of the country.

Hamid Khan expressed concerns over the treatment meted out to the PTI. Other parties have been given free hands to launch their political activities, he deplored. He demanded level playing field for all the political parties.



Talking about cipher, Hamid Khan termed it a fabricated case. It lacks evidence and the need for an open trial. He also said a petition was pending with the Supreme Court to hold political campaign freely.