PU VC hails creative abilities of varsity students

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has lauded the creative abilities of the students of the varsity. He was speaking during opening ceremony of the thesis project exhibition of MFA Graphic Design final year students organized by Punjab University College of Art & Design. College Principal Dr Sumera Jawad, Chairman Graphic Design Prof Israr Chishti, Director Research Center Prof Dr Ahmed Bilal, Prof Samina, Hafeez Tahir, Dr Farjood Rizvi, Prof Asna and students were present on the occasion. Dr Khalid Mahmood appreciating the work of the students said that it is commendable that most of the projects have been designed according to the needs of the market and society which are presenting new business ideas. Prof Ahmed Bilal said that the students have been working on their projects for the last six months and all of them have researched and created these projects in such a way that new business ideas come out. Prof Israr Chishti said that our aim is to produce people who become entrepreneurs. He thanked the VC for encouraging the students. A total of 25 students’ design projects are included in the exhibition. The exhibition will continue till November 6.