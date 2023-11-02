Punjab still in grip of dengue, 214 new cases reported

LAHORE - Punjab is still in the grip of dengue fever, with 214 new cases reported on Wednesday. According to the latest data from the Health department, a total of 9,512 confirmed dengue cases were reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Leading the unfortunate tally is Lahore, reporting a staggering 4,032 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,287, Multan with 968, Faisalabad with 431 and Gujranwala with 780 cases. The situation is still continuing, with Lahore reporting an additional 124 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 25, Multan with 16, Gujranwala with 24, Faisalabad with 04 while Narowal reported 04 cases in the last 24 hours. Sahiwal reported 03 case of dengue virus whereas Sheikhupura, Chakwal and Sialkot each recorded 02 new cases of dengue in the same time frame. Kasur, Attock, Sargodha, Khanewal, Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur and Khoshab each reported 1 case of dengue during 24 hours. Currently,139 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 59 of them in hospitals within the Lahore district. Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea for citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He urged cooperation with Health department teams which are working tirelessly to combat this outbreak. For those concerned, seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the Health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are indispensable to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.

22 fa int as gas cylinder fa lls fro m train

As many as 22 persons fainted due to leakage of gas from a cylinder that fell from one of the bogies of a goods train heading from Sheikhupura to Lahore near Pind Ferozewala on Wednesday. Police officials said that those fainted had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Ferozewala. However, their condition was stable, they informed.