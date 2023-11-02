Red Bull Off The Roof makes its much-anticipated capital debut in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-After two historic nights in Lahore and Karachi, Red Bull Off The Roof made its much-anticipated capital debut in Islamabad on October 28, 2023. The mega show featured the top-of-the-line artists from the region and the country.

With over 4000 people gathered at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to witness the live concert-on-wheels, Red Bull Off The Roof Islamabad show became an unforgettable night where the music kept the energy pumping even post-midnight. The evening began with DJ Talha Zareef warming up the crowd on a cold winter night. Keeping in line with the platform’s aim to promote the young and upcoming musical talent, following up was a local university band, Aas from NUST, as they serenaded the crowd with a unique traditional flavor, courtesy of Asima Wali, Saeed Akbar, M. Ammar Amer and Behroz Hyder.

Once Aas got the crowd into the mood, JANI (also known as Bol Jani) changed the tune and brought his signature rhymes to Islamabad. The Islamabad crowd ate it all up.

Next up were the fan-favorite Bayaan. With Asfar Hussain’s vocals playing on the heart strings, Bayaan further heated up the show. To no one’s surprise, the popular band got the crowd to cheer and sing along to their hits.

When it’s Faris on the mic, the energy in the arena is bound to be off the charts, and off the roof. The Islamabad-based pioneer of rap hit all the right notes with the crowd. He elevated the night with his trademark clever wordplay that only Faris can spew, and a heart and a vernacular authenticity that only Faris can infuse. With each verse, the word-expert had the crowd in the palm of his hands.

And then it was time for the finale: the iconic Noori band made its way atop the Red Bull Off The Roof bus as the crowd’s ecstasy hit the peak. Ali Hamza and Ali Noor tore the roof off at Red Bull Off The Roof. The old-school vibe, new-school sounds, and the unparalleled energy were enough to send the Islamabad crowd home happy. Backstage, Ali Hamza said, “It was incredible. I haven’t seen Islamabad bring this level of energy in a long time. I’m very happy. All the acts did a great job tonight.”

“Tonight was Red Bull Music Marketing’s first venture in Islamabad and we can safely say that we have created a record, not just for our own, but for the music and marketing in Islamabad,” said Red Bull Pakistan CEO Taimour Afaq. “It is safe to say that this was one of the biggest gigs that Islamabad has seen in recent times. And we are very happy to anchor that. We are looking forward to many more such gigs and taking our Red Bull Off The Roof concept to many more cities in Pakistan.”

The historic debut in the capital city ended on a note that Islamabad wouldn’t forget anytime soon. Supporting Red Bull Off The Roof Islamabad in this show were numerous valuable official partners: HBL Konnect, Samsung, TUC Bites, HUM and FM89. Marking the third stop on its tour, Red Bull Off The Roof ended the Islamabad show on a beautiful note and with a hope and a promise to continue the journey to many other cities across Pakistan.