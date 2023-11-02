Renovation work of schools about to complete in district

SIALKOT - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Maruf Ahmed has said that renovation work has been completed in 15 out of 20 schools in four tehsils under the Special Model Schools Project of Chief Secretary Punjab, to fill the lack of necessary facilities in other schools. He expressed these views during his surprise visit to Government Girls Higher Secondary School Fatehgarh. The CEO said that under the direction of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Mir Iqbal, assistant commissioners of all four tehsils supported the project and work has been completed in three schools in tehsil Sialkot, five in tehsil Daska, four in tehsil Pasrur and three in tehsil Sambarial.