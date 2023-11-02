Thursday, November 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Renovation work of schools about to complete in district

Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Maruf Ahmed has said that renovation work has been completed in 15 out of 20 schools in four tehsils under the Special Model Schools Project of Chief Secretary Punjab, to fill the lack of necessary facilities in other schools. He expressed these views during his surprise visit to Government Girls Higher Secondary School Fatehgarh. The CEO said that under the direction of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Mir Iqbal, assistant commissioners of all four tehsils supported the project and work has been completed in three schools in tehsil Sialkot, five in tehsil Daska, four in tehsil Pasrur and three in tehsil Sambarial.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1698803800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023