Repatriation process: Torkham border to be open till eleven pm today

The safe deportation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their counties after expiry of the deadline is topmost priority of the government.

According to details, thousands of illegal Afghans are returning to their country through Torkham and Chaman border crossings, while transit camps have also been established to facilitate them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The FC in consultation with the relevant Afghan authorities has decided to keep Torkham border open till eleven pm today.

Meanwhile, a total of 143,135 illegal Afghan nationals have so far been repatriated to their country, while 17,118 Afghans boarding 270 vehicles returned to their country yesterday.