Thursday, November 02, 2023
Ruling on Shahbaz's exoneration in Ashiana Reference on Nov 07

Ruling on Shahbaz’s exoneration in Ashiana Reference on Nov 07
Agencies
November 02, 2023
LAHORE  -  An accountability court of Lahore on Wednesday reserved ruling on pleas filed by Shehbaz Sharif and others seeking their exoneration in the Ashiana reference. The pleas filed by former premier Shehbaz Sharif and others were heard by accountability court judge Ali Zulqarnain during which lawyers of all accused advanced final arguments.

During proceedings of the case, the National Accountability Bureau lawyer argued that the accused were less likely to be proved guilty of charges. He agreed with findings of the investigation report. Later, judge Ali Zulqarnain, reserving its ruling, said a decision on pleas filed by former PM Sharif and other accused would be announced on Nov 7. An accountability court on Tuesday had issued summons for former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz. They were directed to appear in connection with the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference on Nov 29. Following a Supreme Court order, the NAB Lahore had again filed the reference.

Agencies

