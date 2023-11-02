 Rupee sheds Rs1.17 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Wednesday witnessed Rs1.17 devalu­ation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.47. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buy­ing and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs281 and Rs283.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 77 paisas to close at Rs298.07 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs298.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.86; whereas an increase of Rs1.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs343.00 as compared to the last closing of Rs341.89. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 32 paisas each to close at Rs76.95 and Rs75.34 respectively.