SCCI chief becomes member of Board of Administrators of EDF

SIALKOT-Sialkot Chamber President Abdul Ghafoor has become a member of the Board of Administrators of Export Development Fund (EDF). Former presidents of the chamber, Tahir Kapur, Imran Akbar and Director of Sialkot International Airport Mian Atiqur Rehman said that this decision will create bright prospects for the industry of Sialkot. “We thank the federal government for accepting the request of the Chamber,” they said. The membership of EDF will prove to be a decision in the best interest of Sialkot in general and the export sector of Pakistan in particular.

Meanwhile, Chairman Democratic Group Sialkot Chamber Sohail Khawar Mir has said that the establishment of Pak-China Currency Bank will facilitate the integration of offshore markets in Pakistan and China and transaction business in various sectors.

The establishment of the bank is an important development regarding the promotion of road and road cooperation and the success of CPEC projects. The RMB will ease the pressure on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and facilitate international transactions. This system will be very beneficial for Pakistan for increasing foreign investment. The West uses its financial system through the dollar as a weapon to exploit underdeveloped and developing countries. Anticipated measures to curb smuggling and hoarding have already weakened the Pakistani rupee against the dollar. In comparison, the Pakistani rupee is stabilizing, as a result of which the intensity of inflation is decreasing; this process will be stronger than RMB.