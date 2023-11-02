Thursday, November 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SCCI, WWF to launch joint venture for conservation of water

Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF) have joined forces to launch a conservation and water preservation initiative. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Fuad Ishaq, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Muhammad Waseem, Regional Head of WWF Pakistan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Senior Manager for Conservation & NBS. The meeting took place at the chamber house on Wednesday and was attended by senior SCCI member Fazal Muqeem and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz.

During the meeting, WWF officials provided an overview of their ongoing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing their initiatives in sectors such as agriculture, forestry, wildlife, climate change, and oceans. They encouraged SCCI to collaborate with WWF in efficiently conserving and utilizing water. President SCCI, Fuad Ishaq, agreed to this proposal and identified several sectors for potential joint ventures.

Inflation and unemployment

Fuad Ishaq emphasized the need for an effective strategy to preserve water, which is being drained by industries. He mentioned that he had presented viable proposals to the government and relevant departments to prevent water wastage and promote conservation. He stated, “If these proposals are implemented, unnecessary water consumption can be prevented, leading to a cleaner environment through tree planting and the creation of green belts with water usage.“

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1698899994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023