Section 144 imposed against illegal cattle markets

DG KHAN - Local administration imposed section 144 on setting up illegal cattle markets anywhere in the district. According to the notification issued from the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, the animal trade would be allowed only in designated markets of the district authority. Anyone found violating the order would be dealt with strictly under the law, it was stated.

The ban would stay intact until November 8, concluded the notification.

ENVIRONMENT DEPT SEALS 11 KILNS FOR CAUSING POLLUTION

The Environment Department sealed 11 kilns, causing pollution to the atmosphere, here on Wednesday. According to official sources, Assistant Director (AD) Ishfaq Hussain Shah inspected 19 kilns in different areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.

He sealed 11 kilns for adding pollution to the environment. Similarly, cases were also registered against three kiln owners. Ishfaq Shah stated that the department would ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures.