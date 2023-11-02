Thursday, November 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Zhob IBO

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Zhob IBO
Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The security forces have killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in district Zhob of Balochistan, said the ISPR on Wednesday. It said that on night between 31 October/1 November 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Sambaza, Zhob district, on reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists.

“Resultantly, six terrorists were sent to hell, while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered,” said the media wing of the military. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with nation remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, said the ISPR.

Inflation and unemployment

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1698803800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023