Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Zhob IBO

ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in district Zhob of Balochistan, said the ISPR on Wednesday. It said that on night between 31 October/1 November 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Sambaza, Zhob district, on reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists.

“Resultantly, six terrorists were sent to hell, while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered,” said the media wing of the military. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with nation remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, said the ISPR.