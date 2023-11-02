Senate adopts resolution to extend NAB Ordinance for 120 days

The Senate has extended the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 for a further period of 120 days.

To this respect, the House today passed a resolution, moved by Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam. The extension will take effect from 31st of the last month.

The resolution says,“ That the Senate resolves to extend the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (I of 2023), for further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from 31st October, 2023 under proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi summoned the session of the Senate at Parliament House in Islamabad at 4:00pm today (Thursday).