Senate unanimously calls for ceasefire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, lifting of the Israeli blockade, and allowing full access of all humanitarian organizations to provide essential relief supplies, medicines, food and water to the beleaguered Palestinians.

The resolution, moved by Leader of the House Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, was passed at a specially requisitioned session of the Upper House of the Parliament on the Palestine issue. “The house further demands an end to Israeli aggression and occupation and termination forthwith of all Israeli activities aimed at desecration of Holy places of Muslim Ummah,” reads the resolution.

The house strongly condemned the “Israeli crimes against humanity and state terrorism” being perpetrated against the innocent children, women and men of Palestine living in the occupied strip of Gaza, and called the besieged enclave as “the world’s biggest open prison.”

The house declared that since the Holocaust of the 2nd World War, no state has committed such mass killings, carnage and war crimes with such an unprecedented barbarity and brutality.

The legislature expressed full solidarity and support with the oppressed Palestinians while denouncing the “double standards and hypocrisy” of those who are supporting Israel, saying they are partners in crime since they also oppose an immediate ceasefire in beleaguered Gaza. The resolution said that Pakistan had a consistent commitment to the just cause of Palestine. After the passage of the resolution, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani directed the Senate Secretariat to send a copy of the resolution to all parliaments of the world and the United Nations.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, winding up the motion on the Palestine issue, demanded immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from Palestinian territory and revival of basic human rights there.

He also urged the need to recognize Palestine as an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital and added that this demand was among the major points of Pakistan’s foreign policy on Palestine.

“The situation in Gaza is worrisome not only for Pakistan but for the whole world,” Jilani said. He underlined that Pakistan would continue to stand with the people of Palestine.

The foreign minister informed the house that Pakistan has played a proactive role since recent tensions started in Gaza. He further said that Pakistan, its government and the Parliament had given a clear message to the world on the issue while expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine. Quoting UN’s statistics, he said that about 8,500 Palestinians including 3,500 children embraced martyrdoms besides over 25,000 injured in the Israeli attacks so far.

Similarly, he said that Israeli forces have destroyed 180,000 houses and 222 schools. He also said Israel had made 35 attacks on health clinics and hospitals, adding that such brutalities had no example in the present history.

Talking about the government’s efforts to highlight the issue, Jilani said that he as foreign minister talked to foreign ministers of all important countries in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) including that of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Turkiye to aware them about Pakistan’s position over the issue.