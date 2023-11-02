Services of Hakim Said for revival of Tibb-e-Unani eulogised

KARACHI - Pakistan Association for Eastern Medicine (PAEM) in collaboration with Hamdard Pakistan organized 14th National Symposium titled: “Role of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said in the revival of Tibb-e-Unani” on Wednesday.Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Larkana Campus, Professor Dr. Azhar Ali Shah in his keynote speech said the Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said played a pivotal role and provided valuable contributions in reviving Tibb-i-Unani despite challenges and due to his exceptional contributions, the revival of Tibb-e-Unani, an important cultural and historical heritage, became possible. He stated that modern medicine often focuses on specific parts of the body, whereas Tibb-e-Unani offers a comprehensive alternative treatment approach that addresses a person’s physical, medical, and spiritual well-being. He added that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said worked tirelessly and successfully convinced the World Health Organization of the efficacy of Tibb-e-Unani and that global recognition was a significant achievement. He urged future generations to follow the principles of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said and contribute to the full development and promotion of Unani medicine. Chief Executive Officer Sindh Healthcare Commission, Dr. Ahsan Qavi Siddiqui talking on this occasion said that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said played a significant role in nurturing the mental and intellectual growth of three generations through his editorials “Jaago Jgaao,” in the monthly Hamdard Naunehal. He further said that a competent physician considers both a patient’s complaints and symptoms when prescribing treatment and Hakim Mohammed Said possessed the quality as a physician. He mentioned that during his time, Tibb-i-Unani was in decline, and Unani medicine was often seen as a relic of the past in the subcontinent. Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said introduced Unani medicine to the public and restored people’s confidence in it.