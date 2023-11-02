Seven farmers booked over water theft in Sargodha

SARGODHA - The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, during a crackdown against water theft, the task force raided Midh Ranja, Kot Miana, Naseerpur Kalan village and surrounding areas, and caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals.

They were identified as Atta Muhammad, Altaf, Irfan, Bilal, Mazhar, Sarfraz and Iqbal Atta.

On a report of the irrigation officials, police registered cases against the water pilferers.

Meanwhile, six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali Road, Lahore Road, Quenchi Morr, Noori Gate and got arrested six shopkeepers including Naveed, Dost Muhammad, Ashfaq, Bashir, Ijaz and Sajid for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them. Moreover, Sargodha Police started a crackdown on illegal weapon holders and drug-pushers, and arrested 12 accused in the district on Wednesday.

The police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 494 rounds and cash from them.