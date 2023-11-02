Sh Rashid will shift to Lal Haveli after Raiwind congregation

RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said that he will shift to Lal Haveli after attending the Raiwind congregation next week. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the veteran politician said that his Lal Haveli has been de-sealed after the ruling of Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf of Lahore High Court. “I am going to attend the Raiwind congregation today and will return after the prayer on November 5,” the AML chief said. According to former minister, he will shift to Lal Haveli on November 6 after its renovation. He added that his cardiac reports are satisfactory and he will not undergo with surgery after the prayers of his supporters. Sheikh Rashid said that his 80 % belongings have been returned back and he hopes to get his remaining 20 % luggage back soon. “I am on bail in all the cases and will visit my lawyers soon to pay my gratitude,” he said. I am grateful to Aitzaz Ahsan, Sardar Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja and Sardar Abdul Razaq for playing important role in my bail in all 12 cases, he said. They didn’t charge a penny from me and I’ll personally visit them to pay my gratitude, he added.