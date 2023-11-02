Shah Mehmood Qureshi shifted to hospital as health worsens

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated in Adiala jail on Thursday.

According to details, Qureshi’s condition worsened in jail, after which the jail administration sought permission from Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain to transfer him to PIMS.

The jail administration appealed to Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain that medical tests have to be conducted of Shah Mahmood and he should be allowed to move to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital following the advice of jail doctor.

Judge Abul Hasnat accepted the request and allowed the former foreign minister to be shifted to the hospital.

It is pertinent to note that Shah Mehmood Qureshi is imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after his arrest in cipher case.

A special court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till November 7.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case in Adiala Jail under the Official Secrets Act 2023.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.