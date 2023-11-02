Shaheen Afridi soars to Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings summit

DUBAI - Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowl­er Shaheen Afridi made a big leap to top the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings.

Shaheen Afridi, the spear­head of Pakistan’s pace attack, jumped nine places to claim the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings, owing to his impres­sive showing in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. He has taken the joint most wickets in the tournament alongside Australia leg spinner Adam Zampa, with both bowlers taking 16 wickets each. He added three wickets to his tal­ly yesterday during Pakistan’s thumping seven-wicket vic­tory over Bangladesh in Kolk­ata, helping his side remain in contention for the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Shaheen Afridi also became the fastest pacer to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket during the match against Bangladesh. He achieved the milestone in 51 innings, piping previous record-holder Mitchell Starc, who conceded 52 innings.

Shaheen Afridi overtook the likes of Australia’s Josh Hazlewood (second), India’s Mohammed Siraj (third) and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (fourth) in the ICC ODI Bowl­ing Rankings, who lost one place courtesy of his big leap.

He has occupied the num­ber one ranking in any format for the first time, meanwhile, his teammate and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has clung to his number one spot in the ICC ODI Batting Rank­ings by the barest of margins. Babar Azam is holding onto his position with 818 rating points, however, right-hand­ed Indian batter Shubman Gill is ranked second with a difference of a mere two rat­ing points. Azam has accu­mulated a total of 216 runs from seven innings in the ICC World Cup 2023, while Shub­man Gill has managed only 104 runs in four innings.

Moreover, Australian open­ing batter David Warner, who is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ICC World Cup 2023 jumped one spot to fourth. Warner has scored 413 in six innings at an average of 68.83. Nether­lands’ skipper Scott Edwards also made a big leap of 11 places to equal 16th position after scoring 204 runs from six innings at the ICC World Cup 2023. South Africa’s Mar­co Jansen moved two places to ninth in the ICC all-rounders rankings, while New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra climbed 14 spots to 17th.