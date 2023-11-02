South Africa crush New Zealand to top World Cup 2023 standings

PUNE - Keshav Maharaj’s four-fer after dominant centuries by Quin­ton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen propelled South Africa to thump New Zealand by 190 runs in the 32nd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 here on Wednesday.

Set to chase a daunting 358, the in-form New Zealand bat­ting lineup failed and could only raise 167 before being bundled out in the 36th over. Middle-or­der batter Glenn Phillips waged a lone battle for New Zealand with a gutsy half-century, scor­ing 60 off 50 with the help of four boundaries and four sixes.

Opening batter Will Young (33) and Daryl Mitchell (24) were the other significant con­tributors for New Zealand while the rest of their batters failed to amass the double figures. Keshav Maharaj led the bowling attack for South Africa with 4/46, fol­lowed by Marco Jansen’s 3/31.

New Zealand after winning the toss invited South Africa to bat and removed their captain Temba Bavuma in the ninth over with the scoreboard reading 38. Rassie van der Dussen then joined hands with Quinton de Kock to accumulate 200 runs for the second wicket in 189 balls.

Quinton de Kock completed his fourth century in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 during the partnership before Tim Southee sent him back courtesy of Glenn Phillips’ catch at the backward point. His innings finished at 114 from 116 balls, featuring ten boundaries and three sixes.

South Africa were at 238-2 in 40 overs, when David Miller joined Van der Dussen and added a quick 78 runs off 43 balls for the third wicket. Tim Southee once again broke the partnership as he castled South Africa’s other centurion Van der Dussen, who scored his second century in the tournament.

Van der Dussen scored 133 runs from 118 balls with the help of nine boundaries and five sixes. David Miller, however, carried on with his aggression on the other end, scoring 53 off 30 balls, featuring two boundar­ies and five sixes.

Miller got out on the penulti­mate ball of the innings courtesy of a brilliant catch at the bound­ary by Daryl Mitchell, which brought out Aiden Markram to the crease, who sent the final ball out of the park to lift South Africa to 357. Tim Southee picked two wickets for New Zealand while Trent Boult and James Neesham picked one apiece