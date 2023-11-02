Storm Ciaran triggers weather alert in northwestern Europe

PARIS-Much of northwestern Europe went on high alert Wednesday as a storm dubbed Ciaran threatened to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region. Three French departments -- Finistere, Cotes-d’Armor and Manche -- will be placed on red storm alert, the highest level, at midnight (2300 GMT), national weather agency Meteo-France said.

Two of them are will also be placed on maximum flood alert, it added. A total of 17 departments along the French coast, from the Gironde region to the northern Hauts de France, will be on the lower category orange alert.

In Britain, the meteorological office said there would be bursts of heavy rain, a risk of flooding in some areas and gusts of 60-70 miles per hour along England’s south coast.

In France, the storm was even expected to unleash winds of up to 170 kilometres (106 miles) per hour, notably on the coastlines of Brittany and Normandy in the northwest, Meteo-France forecaster Francois Gourand warned on Tuesday.

Rainfall could reach 50 millimetres within just six hours in those areas, the weather agency said.