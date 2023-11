KARACHI-Syed Munawar Ali Shah, Deputy inspector General of Prisons and Correction Services (BS-20) Sukkur Region and holding additional charge of Inspector General was posted as IG Prisons and Correction Services Sindh with immediate effect.

