Thar Foundation connects 850 women for breast cancer awareness

ISLAMABAD - The Thar Foundation, in its Breast Cancer Awareness sessions in October, reached out to and engaged around 850 women from the local community of Tharparkar.

Gwadar Pro quoting a statement from the Thar Foundation, reported on Wednesday that thirty-five sessions were organised throughout the month to actively engage the women of Tharparkar in the comprehensive awareness program.

“The campaign’s primary goal was to make a lasting impact on breast cancer awareness and prevention,” reads the official statement.

During the drives, doctors provided valuable insights on self-screening, emphasising the importance of regular self-checks to detect any changes promptly.

In Pakistan, the annual reported cases of breast cancer surpass 83,000, leading to the loss of approximately 40,000 women each year due to this alarming health issue.

The rural areas of the country continue to grapple with a lack of awareness, resulting in numerous preventable deaths among women.

Early detection and a comprehensive screening campaign, particularly in underserved regions, are imperative to bridge the gap in breast cancer awareness and prevention.

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL), through the Thar Foundation, are dedicated to enhancing the socioeconomic well-being of the Tharparkar community.

Their focus lies on sustainable interventions in health, safe drinking water, education, women’s empowerment, and livelihood, aimed at improving local living standards.

Due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the people of Tharparkar have already started to reap the benefits of the Thar Coal project, and their standard of life has started improving.

With SECMC’s initiated schemes, Tharparkar has started thriving on the socioeconomic front, attracting people from other areas to come for the large-scale potential livelihood opportunities offered by the area courtesy of Thar Coal.