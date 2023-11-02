Trade deficit shrinks by over 34.7 percent to $7.4b in four months

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s trade deficit has shrunk by over 34.7 percent to $7.4 billion in the first four months (July to October) of the current fiscal year as imports have declined more than exports.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s trade deficit has narrowed by 34.7 per cent during the July-October period of the current fiscal year. The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $7.4 billion as against $11.4 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have enhanced by 0.66 per cent to $9.61 billion during July-October of the year 2023-24 as compared to $9.55 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, imports declined by 18.54 percent to $17.033 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared with $20.9 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The data further showed that the country’s trade deficit widened by 38.27 percent on a month-on-month basis to $2.099 billion in October 2023 when compared to $1.5 billion in September 2023. The exports have recorded a 9.33 percent increase to $2.7 billion in October 2023 when compared with $2.5 billion in September 2023. On the other hand, the imports have increased by 20.33 percent to $4.8 billion in October 2023 when compared with $3.99 billion in September 2023.

The trade deficit narrowed by 4.46 percent on a year-on-year basis to $2.099 billion in October 2023 compared to $2.197 billion in October 2022. Imports increased by 4.91 percent on a YoY basis and remained $4.8 billion in October 2023 compared to $4.6 billion in October 2022. Exports increased by 13.55 per cent on a YoY basis and remained $2.7 billion in October 2023 compared to $2.4 billion in October 2022.

The ministry of finance had projected that for the outlook, it is expected that exports of goods and services for October 2023 will remain around $ 3.0 billion as observed in September and gradually take its increasing momentum in the coming months as LSM shows some turning point and posted growth of 8.4 percent in August on monthly basis. On the other hand, imports are showing some fluctuations on a monthly basis and are expected to remain in the range of $ 4.0 - 4.5 billion in October as PKR is continuously appreciating against USD. Taking all these factors into account and with a positive outlook for remittances, the current account will continue to observe its improved mo