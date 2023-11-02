Thursday, November 02, 2023
Trump’s adult sons, codefendants in fraud trial, set to testify

Agencies
November 02, 2023
International

NEW YORK-Donald Trump’s two adult sons are expected to begin taking the witness stand this week in the civil trial for financial fraud that threatens to deal a heavy blow to his business empire. If all goes according to the court schedule, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, 45, will take the stand on Wednesday, followed on Thursday his younger brother Eric Trump, 39. Both are executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, a sprawling network of companies managing residential and office skyscrapers, luxury hotels and golf courses around the world. New York state attorney general Letitia James accuses the brothers -- and their father -- of fraudulently inflating the value of the group’s assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance deals.

Agencies

International

